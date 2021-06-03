Teen sought in stray bullet shooting of 80-year-old in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD says it is searching for a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that left an 80-year-old bystander injured by a stray bullet in the Bronx.

According to authorities, Darryl Burnett, 16, is suspected of opening fire near East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in the Crotona Park section on May 17.

The victim was walking with his family nearby when one of the bullets struck him in the buttocks.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Burnett is said to have fled the area on foot. The victim was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters