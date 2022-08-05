Teen shot and killed outside Brooklyn BJ's store

A teenager was shot and killed during a possible robbery. The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday at the BJ's Wholesale Club on Shore Parkway in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

19-year-old Dereck Chen was shot in the shoulder and face in the parking garage area outside the store.

EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but it was too late to save his life.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and New York City police say a gun was found in the area of the shooting. His name and the charges he faces were not released.

The investigation remains ongoing.