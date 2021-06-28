Teen killed, 3 injured in Rochester parking lot shooting

article

A teenager was killed and three other people were wounded when gunfire erupted during a fight in a parking lot in Rochester early Monday, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in a parking lot outside a Walmart on Hudson Avenue, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

An 18-year-old man was killed in the gunfire, Police Capt. Frank Umbrino told the newspaper.

The 18-year-old and three other people were taken by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, Umbrino said. His name was not immediately released.

A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries, and a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police have made no arrests.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the parking lot when a fight broke out early Monday, police said. About 20 gunshots were fired from multiple weapons during the fight, they said. The store was closed at the time of the shooting.

It was not clear if those in the fight had anything to do with the shooting or if the deadly shooting was related to the dispute in the parking lot.

There have been 35 homicides in Rochester this year. 12 shootings have occurred in June alone.

