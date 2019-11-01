Teen in cancer remission receives guitar autographed by Billie Joe Armstrong

Liam Noonan got a big surprise on Friday. The 17-year-old from East Northport, Long Island, was diagnosed with cancer last March and through all of his treatments was a superstar. He is now in remission.

"These are the moments you live for in pediatric oncology," said Dr. Elizabeth Raetz, the director of pediatric hematology-oncology at NYU Langone's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital.

Raetz said that Liam continued doing all of his schoolwork, took the Regents exams, and continued doing his musical performances while undergoing treatments.

The Little Wish Foundation heard about Liam's story and wanted to do something special for him. Liam loves music, always wanted to learn to play the guitar, and his idol is Billie Joe Armstrong of the band Green Day. So the foundation got him a guitar signed by Armstrong.

When Liam saw Armstrong's autograph on the guitar, he said, "Holy crap!"

"Our motto is 'Little wish, big impact,'" Little Wish founder Liz Niemiec said. "So we believe the little things in life mean the most."

Advertisement

Liam said he is so excited and touched by the lengths the foundation went to get him the signed guitar.

His mother said getting Liam's cancer into remission has been a long, hard-fought battle.

Liam has some advice for other kids battling cancer: "No matter what happens, keep fighting."

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------