Teen with Down syndrome striving to make history at NYC Marathon this weekend

The Brief Caleb Pruitt, 19, is aiming to become the youngest-known person with Down syndrome to finish the TCS New York City Marathon. Running alongside his mother, Caleb has already completed major marathons in London and Chicago after months of training in Florida. Caleb plans to enjoy the crowds and high-five spectators as he joins 60,000 runners on a newly updated NYC course.



Nineteen-year-old Caleb Pruitt is lacing up his running shoes this Sunday with a historic goal in mind: becoming the youngest-known person with Down syndrome to complete the TCS New York City Marathon.

The backstory:

Running alongside his mom, Karen, Caleb is no stranger to the grueling 26.2-mile distance. The mother-son duo has already conquered major marathons in London and Chicago.

This also wouldn't be Caleb's first historic milestone. He became the first person to complete a half-marathon at 16 years old.

To prepare for New York’s iconic course, Caleb and his mom spent months logging miles in the blistering heat of their home state of Florida. Now, with crisp autumn weather on the horizon for race day, those early morning training sessions are about to pay off.

What they're saying:

For Caleb, the marathon isn't just a test of endurance; it's a 26.2-mile party! With an estimated two million spectators lining the streets of the five boroughs, fans can expect to see Caleb dancing and doling out countless high-fives along the route.

His mom summed up their mindset the day before the race, saying, "The training is the hard work, and the race is the celebration."

While stopping to high-five spectators might add a few minutes to his finish time, the clock isn't the priority for this inspiring teen. The ultimate goal is simply soaking in the crowds and crossing the finish line.

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Local perspective:

Caleb will join 60,000 other runners hitting the pavement this Sunday for the 55th TCS New York City Marathon.

This year’s 26.2-mile journey through the five boroughs comes with a historic twist: for the first time in 15 years, New York Road Runners has updated the course layout. The adjustment coincides with the 50th anniversary of the five-borough marathon route, which debuted on the city streets on Oct. 24, 1976.