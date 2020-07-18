Teen charged with murder after body found on roof of Bronx McDonald’s

article

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of a McDonald’s restaurant in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Two alleged accomplices remain at large.

Ayame Stamoulis of Brooklyn was ordered jailed without bail after her arraignment Friday on charges including murder, tampering with evidence and concealing a corpse.

Authorities had initially responded on Wednesday morning to a 9-1-1 call of an unconscious person on the roof of the McDonald’s and found the body of a man wrapped inside of a plastic bag.

In charging documents, a police detective said Stamoulis and one of the accomplices moved victim Richard Hamlet's dead body to the fast food joint's roof after breaking into his apartment across the street and killing him there.

Det. Jeff Grater wrote that Stamoulis and the two men beat and choked Hamlet to death. The men then wrapped his dead body in plastic bags, Grater wrote.

A police spokesperson said she did not have details on what may have led to the killing or how investigators tracked Stamoulis down.

