Teen busted with gun, $30,000 in cash at Brooklyn school

article

A teenager brought a loaded handgun and thousands of dollars in cash with him to school in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to a source.

The 17-year-old boy arrived late at Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice in Downtown Brooklyn so he went to an office to record his attendance, the source said. The school secretary saw what looked like a gun in his backpack and told the dean. The dean alerted school safety agents, who then restrained the teen, the source said.

Cops quickly responded and took the boy into custody, the NYPD said.

Officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a pile of cash totaling more than $30,000 on the boy, FOX 5 NY has confirmed.

A 17-year-old student was carrying a handgun and $30,000 in cash at Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice in Brooklyn on Dec. 1, 2021.

In a statement, a Department of Education spokesperson praised the school safety agents and staff.

"Dangerous items of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools, and our outstanding school staff and School Safety Agents immediately and safely recovered this item shortly after the student entered the school building, ensuring that all students and staff are safe," spokesperson Nathaniel Styer said. "All protocols were followed, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions."

Advertisement

Charges are pending while police investigate why the teen had all that cash and what he was doing with a firearm.