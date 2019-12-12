Teen arrested in deadly stabbing of Newark boy

article

A 16-year-old was charged in a stabbing that left one boy dead and another wounded, authorities announced Wednesday.

The boy broke into the victims' home on Park Avenue in Newark on Monday and stabbed Elijah Alvarez, 15, and an 11-year-old boy, the Essex County prosecutor's office said.

Alvarez died and the other boy was hospitalized in stable condition.

The 16-year-old was charged with felony murder, attempted murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Prosecutors expect to seek to try him as an adult.

Alvarez and the 16-year-old attended Barringer High School.

Authorities said the motive was unclear and the investigation remained ongoing.