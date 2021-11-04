'Tragedy averted' NYPD arrests teen armed with 2 guns in after-school fight

Saying it was a "tragedy averted," the NYPD disarmed a 16-year-old boy armed with two guns during an after-school fight in the Bronx.

Police were called to 2630 Jerome Ave. in the Fordham Manor section of the borough on Wednesday at about 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed male.

When NYPD Officers Castro and Rivera arrived at the scene, a suspect matching the description took off running into St. James Park, throwing a gun along the way.

When the officers caught up with him, they discovered a second gun in his waistband, said police.

"This afternoon, following school dismissal, 52 PCT Officers Castro and Rivera were able to quickly respond to a dispute between youths and disarm a 16 year old who possessed both these firearms. Tragedy averted by courageous officers," wrote the precinct on Twitter.

Guns brought into schools was a growing concern across New York City. School safety agents confiscated five guns over the course of a few days in October.

A source for the union representing the agents told FOX 5 News that a gun was confiscated at IS 98 in the Bronx. In Queens, a loaded firearm was taken at Martin Van Buren High School.

A 15-year-old was found with a loaded revolver inside Mott Haven High School and an 18-year-old was found with a revolver that was not loaded at Stevenson High School.

Also, a BB gun was confiscated at a Bronx school and a 17-year-old was found with a loaded handgun at FDR High School in Brooklyn.