Teen among 2 shot in Harlem

Harlem
The NYPD says this man is wanted for questioning in connection with a double shooting in Harlem.

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man wanted for shooting two people in Harlem on Saturday night.

The NYPD says it happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of West 131 Street and 8th Avenue.  Cops say a man opened fire, hitting a 24-year-old in the head and a 15-year-old in the body.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police released images of the suspect taken in a store at some point before or after the shooting.  No other details were available.