Teen among 2 shot in Harlem
NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man wanted for shooting two people in Harlem on Saturday night.
The NYPD says it happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of West 131 Street and 8th Avenue. Cops say a man opened fire, hitting a 24-year-old in the head and a 15-year-old in the body.
EMS rushed both victims to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.
Police released images of the suspect taken in a store at some point before or after the shooting. No other details were available.