Teen among 2 shot in Harlem

Police are looking for a man wanted for shooting two people in Harlem on Saturday night.

The NYPD says it happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of West 131 Street and 8th Avenue. Cops say a man opened fire, hitting a 24-year-old in the head and a 15-year-old in the body.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police released images of the suspect taken in a store at some point before or after the shooting. No other details were available.