Ted Cruz airport incident in Montana

Police were called after Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly got in an argument with airline workers at a Montana airport.

A person who posted a video of the aftermath of the incident on Reddit claimed that Ted Cruz, wearing a mask, was "accosting" airline employees at the airport after allegedly missing his flight.

The poster said that law enforcement was called when the Texas senator wouldn't calm down. The video only showed Cruz interacting with the police officer.

The person who posted the video later added context and said that they didn't think "he was directly verbally abusing airline staff" but allegedly made "thinly veiled threats towards the employment of the people involved."

A law enforcement officer was there to help defuse the situation, Scott Humphrey, a deputy director of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, told the Daily Mail.

"One of our Public Safety Officers (PSO) was in the ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual)," Humphrey said.

After the law enforcement officer stepped in to assist, Cruz was subsequently booked onto another flight and left Bozeman later that evening, Humphrey said.

Our PSO didn’t realize he was dealing with Senator Cruz until after the fact," he said.

The Post tried to reach out to Cruz’s office for comment but didn’t immediately get a response.