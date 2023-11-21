Bronx puppy heist: Group steals teacup poodles from apartment

article

The NYPD is searching for a group of people who stole six teacup poodle puppies from a home in the Bronx.

Police said that on November 10, a group of unknown people entered an apartment building near Vyse Avenue and East 174th Street and stole the pups.

While inside, they grabbed the six puppies, put them in a duffle bag, and took off.

The robbers used keys to gain entry into the apartment where the dogs were. It is still unclear how they got those keys.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Small dogs are targets

Judy Sarullo, who runs Pet Rescue by Judy, said even small dogs are being targeted.

"People seem to go after the little dogs," Sarullo said. "If they’re not fixed, they’re going to use them for breeding, and they’re going to put them in research labs and make money. They’ll ship them out of state."

Ways to protect your dog

Make sure you have a working security system.

Have the dog microchipped and tagged.

Get your pet spayed or neutered, so it's less attractive to thieves.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.