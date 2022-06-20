NYC taxi crashes into people on Manhattan sidewalk

Several people were reportedly hurt when a taxi crashed onto a Manhattan sidewalk on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Broadway near E. 29th Street in Midtown. That area is generally busy with workers and tourists.

There were reports that as many as six people were hit. The FDNY says that 3 patients were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The NYPD would only confirm that "multiple people" were hit.

Video distributed by the Citizen App showed the taxi on the sidewalk with emergency personnel in the street. A large crowd was also gathered.

Video from FOX 5's SkyFox showed blood all over the sidewalk in the area.

The yellow cab came to a stop against the building. Police think the driver may have suffered some sort of medical condition before the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.