Taser-wielding man arrested in Washington Square Park

A man wielding a Taser and in possession of a large knife was arrested early Saturday morning in Washington Square Park after causing a small stampede that left a woman injured.

According to the NYPD, 42-year-old Jason McDermott began waving a Taser near a group of people around 12:40 a.m. inside the park.

Other park dwellers attempted to run away from McDermott, who was reportedly also in possession of a large knife. The stampede caused a 43-year-old woman to be knocked to the ground and "run over" by members of the group who were trying to get away from McDermott.

The woman was helped from the scene by officers who took her to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition with lacerations, contusions and abrasions.

McDermott was taken into custody without incident and his weapons were recovered. He was taken to the 6th Precinct for processing.

No-one else was injured as a result of the incident. The park remained open for the rest of the night.

McDermott is facing charges of menacing, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

