Local brewery crafts beer with upcycled bagels

Local brewery Talea Beer Co. has teamed up with Black Seed Bagels and Gotham Greens to create beer that’s brewed with upcycled bagels.

To reduce waste, Black Seed Bagels has been turning their extra bagels into a "reusable bagel meal" and offering them to bakeries and breweries, according to the Brooklyn Paper.

Talea Beer Co. said in an Instagram post: "By using upcycled @blackseedbagels to brew it, this beer cuts down on food waste and helps us make our brewing process that much more sustainable. And with the addition of everything bagel seasoning, we can pretty much guarantee it’s not like any beer you’ve ever tasted!"

So, how is it made?

When it comes to brewing any beer, the first step is to soak grains like barley. The wheat and oats in hot water create a sugary liquid called wort, which feeds the yeast in the fermentation process.

For the two Black Seed Beers, the equivalent of bagel crumbs has been added to the mix.

They have two different beers:

The Weekender Lemon Basil: Brewed with upcycled black seed bagels and Gotham Greens basil. The Experimental Everything Bagel Beer: Contains everything bagel seasoning on it.

The beers are now on draft at their Williamsburg, Cobble Hill, and West Village taproom locations.