T-Mobile outage: Users report issues with phone, signal

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The Brief T-Mobile users are reporting issues with their cellphones, citing problems with phone connection, signal and internet. Reports of problems began coming in to DownDetector around 4 p.m. earlier today, July 27. It is not currently known what may have caused the potential outage.



UPDATE: As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile has fully restored service for all customers.

T-Mobile users are reporting issues with their cellphones, citing problems with phone connection, signal and internet.

Is T-Mobile down?

What we know:

Reports of problems began coming in to DownDetector around 4 p.m. earlier today, July 27.

According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, there were more than 61,000 reports of T-Mobile as of one hour later.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for T-Mobile provided the following statement regarding the situation:

"Thank you for reaching out. Our teams are actively working the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers. Any service impacts are in the process of being resolved and are our highest priority. We know how critical it is to stay connected, and every available resource is focused on resolving this as quickly as possible."

What we don't know:

It is not currently known what may have caused the potential outage.