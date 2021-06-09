SUV carjacked in Long Island restaurant parking lot

article

Police on Long Island have arrested a man accused of a gunpoint carjacking.

Suffolk County Police say it happened at about 12:45 a.m. outside of Cirella's Restaurant in Melville.

Two people were approached in the parking lot by the armed man. He demanded their vehicle and took off in their 2005 BMW X3.

Officers saw the SUV on Long Island Avenue in Medford and attempted to pull it over but they say the driver kept going.

The officers deployed stop sticks on Mill Road in Medford and the driver then jumped out and tried to run away.

Multiple officers chased and caught him.

Jahmohri Mitchell, 21, of Shirley, faces multiple charges including robbery, weapons, and resisting arrest.

Mitchell was being held until a Friday arraignment. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.