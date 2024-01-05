Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted by police shot in the leg at traffic stop in Brooklyn

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
BROOKLYN - A man wanted by police was shot in the leg by law enforcement in Brooklyn Friday.

According to police, the Brooklyn Warrant Squad stopped a vehicle with the suspect inside in an attempt to make an arrest.

Police said a struggle ensued, and a detective discharged his weapon, striking the man in the leg. 

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

It is unclear what the warrant was for or how police identified the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates. 