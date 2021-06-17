Suspect punches elderly man, steals cane after he refuses to hand over money: Cops

Police want to find the man who punched an elderly man as he bought a cup of coffee and refused to hand over his money.

The assault took place inside a bodega on East Broadway in the Lower East Side on Wednesday at about 6:20 a.m.

The 82-year-old man was struck in the head after the suspect repeatedly threatened to punch him if he didn't hand over his cash, said police. The suspect fled with the man's cane eastbound on East Broadway and then onto Clinton Street.

The elderly victim was not seriously injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately in his 30s, with a partially bald head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters