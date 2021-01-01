Suspect posing as delivery man rapes woman inside home: Cops

The NYPD wants to find the suspect who posed as a deliveryman before raping a woman on New Year's Eve in Murray Hill section of Manhattan, according to police.

The man knocked on the victim's door near East 30th Street and Third Avenue and announced that he was delivering a package. As the 27-year-old woman opened the door, the man pushed his way inside, choked the victim until she was unconscious and once she was conscious again, forcibly raped her, said police.

The suspect then forced the woman to give him her credit cards, debit cards and pin number.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

The NYPD wants to find the man who posed as a delivery man before raping a woman in Murray Hill, said police. (NYPD)

Police described the suspect as dark skinned, approximately 18 - 28 years old, 6'0" tall and was last seen wearing a yellow and blue reversible bubble jacket, light colored pants with a vertical stripe down side and light-colored sneakers.

Advertisement

Photos and video of the individual before and after the assault which occurred at about 11:45 p.m. were released by police.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.