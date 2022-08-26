Suspect in brutal attack on off-duty NYPD officer arrested

The NYPD announced Friday that it had arrested one of the suspects in a brutal attack and robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is facing four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, a count of grand larceny and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the attack and a string of other robberies.

According to authorities, four men ambushed the officer on Olmstead Avenue in the Unionport section early Tuesday morning. They beat him and stole his phone, car keys, and wallet, police said.

A law enforcement source identified the cop as Police Officer Muhammed Chowdhury, 48, an 18-year veteran who works in Manhattan. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Investigators believe Logan is part of a string of robberies in the city, where three individuals approach a victim while a fourth person stays in the car. A black sedan was the most commonly used car in all of these attacks.

Police are still searching for other suspects in the attack.