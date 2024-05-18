Victim, suspect identified after Kennesaw student shot, killed

Police have identified both the victim and suspect in the shooting death of a female Kennesaw State University student. The gunman was not a Kennesaw State student, according to the university.

KSU identified 21-year-old Alasia Franklin as the student who was shot and killed.

Franklin, a junior, was not only a member of KSU's Student Government Association, but she also held a leadership position. The organization shared an excerpt of a letter from Franklin that described the kind of student she was:

"I am an outgoing, positive, thoughtful, and trustworthy student, friend, daughter, sister, and colleague. I am currently pursuing a career in the healthcare field, with an end goal of being a nurse practitioner. My purpose has always been to help others and be a voice for those who were too afraid to speak up. I am enlightened to have an opportunity to be a part of SGA and be a voice for the junior students. I am currently apart of NCNW organization, a founding member of IHS Club, as I work part time. I have experience with conflict resolution, strategic thinking, and negotiation. As I will always prioritize the larger good over my individual interests."

Alasia Franklin (Credit: Kennesaw State University Student Government Association)

Alasia's social media presence shows she was a Georgia native.

They also confirmed Samuel Harris, a Cairo man in his early 20s, as the suspect.

Kennesaw State University officials confirmed that Franklin was fatally shot after a dispute in front of the Austin Residence Complex on the Kennesaw Campus Saturday afternoon.

Samuel Harris (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Kennesaw State officials said Harris then fled the campus. Cobb County jail records show he was arrested shortly after the incident roughly 12 miles away by Cobb County Police. Harris has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Kennesaw State University is providing counseling resources to those affected by this tragedy.

At 4:07 p.m. Saturday, KSU Emergency Management personnel advised anyone on campus to seek shelter after reports of an armed intruder on campus.

Crime scene tape wrapped around a section of campus Saturday as police investigated.

By 4:45 p.m., they issued an "all clear," advising people to steer clear of the South Campus Housing area due to police activity. They said the armed intruder was no longer a threat. A spokesperson for the school later told FOX 5 the suspect had been detained.

Some students told FOX 5 they were shocked to hear something so terrifying happened so close to them.

"I didn't hear anything. I was very surprised when I got the alert from KSU," Ben Berman, a student at the university told Fox 5 Saturday evening. He says he lives off campus, about five minutes from the scene.

An armed intruder was reported on the campus of Kennesaw State University.

The KSU spokesperson told FOX 5 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) would be looking into the deadly incident.