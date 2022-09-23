Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD

article

A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday.

The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park.

Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the area of 27th St. and 3rd Ave just before 6 p.m.

A 40-year-old man said he had been approached by two males. One pulled a knife and demanded money before the two ran away.

Officers found two males fitting the description and placed them under arrest.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Just after 6:30 p.m., EMS was called to the station house for a male who was acting erratically but the male refused medical attention.

Around an hour later officers found the male unconscious. They called EMS and began to perform CPR, administered Narcan, and life-saving techniques.

EMS rushed the man to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but it was too late to save his life.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the individual who died was not immediately released.