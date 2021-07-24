Suspect charged after series of sex attacks on women in Inwood Hill Park

The 40-year-old man accused of brutally attacking women in Inwood Hill Park remains behind bars.

Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, was arraigned in a Lower Manhattan courtroom on Sunday. He is facing two charges of attempted rape, a charge of attempted criminal sexual act, and a charge of assault, among others. He was remanded without bail and prosecutors say he may also be responsible for a similar attack in Prospect Park.

Prosecutors said that Pichardo was released from state prison in Texas after serving 14 years for aggravated kidnapping "with a sexual assault component."

Pichardo yelled out "Not true! Not true!" when the ADA mentioned his criminal history in court.

Pichardo's defense attorney said he is unemployed, rents a room, has limited income and has limited contact with family in Texas. He also disputed prosecutor's contention that Pichardo admitted to the attacks.

Elvis Nina Pichardo is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on cgharges he tried to rape 3 women in Inwood Park earlier in the week. July 25 2021. Curtis Means/DailyMail/Pool

Authorities say that Pichardo attacked three separate women within an hour inside of Inwood Hill Park on July 21, threatening to rape one 34-year-old woman before hitting her in the head and stealing her iPhone 11, threatening to sexually assault a 40-year-old woman and trying to steal her phone, and then striking a 44-year-old woman with a tree branch, before slamming her head on the ground and attempting to rape her.

Members of the Inwood community came together Friday evening to unite against violence and crime in the park.

"I live in this community, I love this community, and I feel like our community was attacked," one of the walkers told FOX 5 NY.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who represents Inwood, told FOX 5 NY that he wants more done to promote safety in the area.

