Supreme Court hearing Long Island immigrant’s case for DACA

Eliana Fernandez, 31, came to America from Ecuador at the age of 14. The mother of two was granted protected under, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA in 2012, a program that protected her and nearly 700,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allowing them to work in the U.S. legally.

"Ever since that everything has changed for good, I was able to come out of the shadows," Fernandez said.

Because of DACA, Fernandez was able to work, finish college and buy a house, however her future went into limbo in 2017 when the Trump administration announced it would end the program.

Now, Fernandez has joined "Dreamers" across the nation who are suing the Trump administration over whether it followed federal law to phase out DACA.

"I want to make sure no family has to be separated," Fernandez said.

Now, her future is in the hands of the Supreme Court, who heard arguments on the case on Tuesday. Eliana marched 230 miles from New York City to Washington, D.C. with a group of “Dreamers” to be present for the hearing.

A decision is expected by June 2020.

