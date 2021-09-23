Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:14 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Essex County, Passaic County, Union County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:26 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:37 PM EDT until THU 5:45 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County

Supermodel Linda Evangelista says cosmetic treatment left her 'deformed'

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
Model Linda Evangelista attends 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards article

Model Linda Evangelista attends 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK - Linda Evangelista, one of the top supermodels from the 1990s, said in a social media post that a non-surgical cosmetic surgery has left her "permanently deformed" and depressed.

Evangelista, who has been featured on over 700 magazine covers, said in a social media post on Wednesday that she had received a fat-freezing procedure known as "CoolSculpting" that had gone wrong and left her with a radically changed appearance. 

"I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia … (it) has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse," Evangelista said in an Instagram post.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"I have been left, as the media has described it, ‘unrecognizable,'" she said.

Evangelista also said that she is filing a lawsuit against ZELTIQ Aesthetics, accusing the company of destroying her "qualify of life [and] her career."

In the comments on her post, Evangelista received support from many of the leading figures in the fashion industry, including Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Marc Jacobs, and Naomi Campbell. 