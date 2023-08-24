Sunset Park hammer attack suspect arrested

Detectives lead 47-year-old LiYong Ye out of Brooklyn's 72nd precinct. He is now facing multiple charges including murder and attempted murder.

Authorities say Wednesday afternoon just before 2, Ye attacked a mother and her 2 small children inside a room in an apartment building in Sunset Park.

Police say the suspect and the victims were living as roommates. Each family rented a room inside a 3-bedroom unit.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack that left 43-year-old Zhao Zhao dead and her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter fighting for their lives. Police say a hammer was the weapon used.

Related article

Bonnie Hussey lives a few doors down.

"Did you cry when you heard? Yes of course there's babies involved," Hussey said.

"In our community, Sunset Park community you don't see this kind of violence at all," NYS Assemblyman Lester Chang said.

Chang visited the kids at the hospital. At last check, they were in critical condition at Bellevue.

"What escalated to that level, beyond your morality, beyond that to cross that line, to be violent. That's beyond me." — NYS Assemblyman Lester Chang

Chang says the children's father works in Ohio and is en route back to New York.

The NYPD says LiYong Ye has no prior criminal history and that his 9-year-old son was watching when the attack happened.

Bonnie Hussey lives a few doors down and says she cried upon hearing the news.

"The babies fighting for their life, the mother gone, father in Ohio. very, very sad," Hussey said.

LiYong Ye has been charged with the following:

Murder

Attempted murder (2 counts)

Assault (2 counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon (2 counts)

He is expected to appear in court Thursday evening.