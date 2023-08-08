Sunscreen vs. sunshine: Experts clash over social media sun safety saga

As summer is coming to an end, experts say they've noticed a disturbing trend on social media claiming that SPF is filled with harmful chemicals and people should not use sunscreen.

"I've actually heard SPF could be cancerous," a pedestrian said.

It's typically regarded as one of the safest most practical ways of avoiding sun damage and skin cancer and yet, some on social media are trying to convince you otherwise.

"I think it's kind of weird because I've heard you could get skin cancer from not using sunscreen," another pedestrian said.

The latest craze involves trying to convince people sunscreen is toxic and should be avoided.

Experts say that your skin does better when it's exposed to sunlight without the barrier protection.

Related article

Dermatologists say from time to time there are stories of harmful chemicals found in sunscreen. But more often, that’s the result of the manufacturing process not the sunscreen.

"So skin cancer is the most common cancer in humans. It can affect every single race. Obviously, the more fair skinned you are, the higher risk you are. But doesn't mean, though, darker skinned skin types should avoid sunblock or engage in excess of sun exposure, you are still vulnerable," dermatologist Navin Arora said.

WHAT TO KNOW WHEN CHOOSING YOUR NEXT PAIR OF SUNGLASSES

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH? THESE ARE THE BEST AND WORST STATES FOR YOUR SKIN

The problem with forgoing sunscreen now, is that skin cancer doesn’t usually appear immediately. It may take years to develop.

Not to mention, discoloration. Melasma and signs of aging.

"So there's going to be short term effects of obviously protecting yourself from sunburns in the short term, but also long term effects, you know, premature aging, sunspots, volume loss and then of course, cancers and skin cancers. And we want to prevent those. So it's much easier to prevent than it is to treat," Arora said.

On the issue of skin cancer the doctors say it’s a good idea for you to know your body and report anything that’s changed in size or color.