Suffolk County man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

A Suffolk County man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced Wednesday that 49-year-old Wayne Chambers, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Sandra McIntosh, also of Medford.

According to authorities, on July 22, Chambers allegedly picked up McIntosh from her job as a registered nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital. Just minutes later, residents in Holtsville said they heard McIntosh calling for help and allegedly saw Chambers physically assaulting her in the street before fleeing the scene.

A resident called 9-1-1 and McIntosh was found to have been stabbed 25 times. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that after the stabbing, Chambers drove to the Bronx before fleeing to Newburgh in Orange County. He also allegedly turned off his cell phone and obtained a new phone number to evade detection by law enforcement.

He was arrested at a motel in Newburgh on July 30.

"This was a brutal, tragic murder that took the life of someone who had dedicated her life to caring for others," District Attorney Sini said. "After allegedly stabbing the victim to death, the defendant took several steps to try to avoid being caught, including dumping the victim’s car, changing his phone number, and attempting to hide out at a motel. He was ultimately apprehended thanks to a multi-agency effort, and we will seek justice for the victim."

Chambers was arraigned on Tuesday and is being held without bail. He is due back in court on September 21.

If convicted, Chambers faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.