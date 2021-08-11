Suffolk County man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
14
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:54 PM EDT until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Morris County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Southeast Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 4:45 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County

Suffolk County man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Suffolk County
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - A Suffolk County man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced Wednesday that 49-year-old Wayne Chambers, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Sandra McIntosh, also of Medford.

According to authorities, on July 22, Chambers allegedly picked up McIntosh from her job as a registered nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital. Just minutes later, residents in Holtsville said they heard McIntosh calling for help and allegedly saw Chambers physically assaulting her in the street before fleeing the scene. 

A resident called 9-1-1 and McIntosh was found to have been stabbed 25 times. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Authorities say that after the stabbing, Chambers drove to the Bronx before fleeing to Newburgh in Orange County. He also allegedly turned off his cell phone and obtained a new phone number to evade detection by law enforcement.

He was arrested at a motel in Newburgh on July 30.

"This was a brutal, tragic murder that took the life of someone who had dedicated her life to caring for others," District Attorney Sini said. "After allegedly stabbing the victim to death, the defendant took several steps to try to avoid being caught, including dumping the victim’s car, changing his phone number, and attempting to hide out at a motel. He was ultimately apprehended thanks to a multi-agency effort, and we will seek justice for the victim."

Chambers was arraigned on Tuesday and is being held without bail. He is due back in court on September 21.

If convicted, Chambers faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.