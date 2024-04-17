Subway rider punched in face by stranger in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man riding a subway train in Brooklyn was punched in the face by a stranger last month, police said Wednesday.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 5:15 p.m. on March 30.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was riding a southbound A train when, as the train approached the Jay Street–MetroTech station, the suspect, who was sitting next to the victim, stood up and allegedly punched the victim in the face.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled the subway station on foot.

