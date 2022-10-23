Subway crime: Woman stabbed in arm in Manhattan station

article

A woman was stabbed in the arm inside a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Nicholas and West 191st Street in Washington Heights.

Authorities say a woman was stabbed in the arm, about it is unclear if the attack happened on the subway platform or on the train.

The victim was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital.

There is currently no information on the suspect.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.