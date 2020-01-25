Study: Americans waste billions of dollars of food a year

article

American families are throwing away food, and money, at an alarming rate according to a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of Agricultural Economics, says that U.S. households waste nearly 1/3 of all the food they buy, adding up to just below $2,000 a year per home.

The study analyzed 4,000 households, finding both the healthier and wealthier families wasted more food, while lower income households wasted less.

Researchers say that wasting food not only hurts your wallet, but also the environment.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization cities food waste as the cause for 3.3 gigatons of greenhouse gas emitted annually.