Student dies in freak accident following homecoming parade

An Illinois high school student died in a freak accident following his school’s homecoming parade.

17-year-old Heath Toothman, a student at Eldorado High School, lost his balance jumping off of the senior float on the way back from the parade and hit his head, according to a statement from the school district.

A helicopter flew him to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Illinois but it was too late to save his life.

His obituary said: "He touched many lives, always showing his smile and fun loving personality with his unique ability to light up a room. He loved playing Fortnite, camping, fishing and the Eldorado High School art Club."

"Now our attention goes to pulling together as a community and doing everything we can for Heath's family and fellow students," the district stated.

The school district is heading up a fundraising effort to help his family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.