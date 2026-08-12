Steven Schwally sentenced to 25 years to life for deadly Deer Park nail salon crash

The Brief Steven Schwally has been sentenced to 25 years to life for drunkenly crashing an SUV into a Long Island nail salon and killing four people. The 66-year-old Marine Corps veteran was convicted on all 30 counts he faced following the June 2024 crash at the Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park. Four people died in the crash, including Emilia Rennhack, an off-duty NYPD officer.



Steven Schwally, a 66-year-old Marine Corps veteran, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life for drunkenly crashing an SUV into a Long Island nail salon and killing four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer.

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Schwally did not make eye contact with the victim or their family members in court on Wednesday, but did give a photographer the finger at one point during the hearing. He also had his attorney ready a statement on his behalf, asking for the lightest sentence possible, citing his health issues.

However, the judge recommended that the 66-year-old never be released, and never get parole.

Guilty on all counts

The backstory:

Schwally was convicted in June on all 30 counts he faced after driving a Chevy Traverse into Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park in June 2024.

Prosecutors said Schwally's blood alcohol content at the time was .17, more than double the legal limit.

Witnesses described "a violent explosion" that sent "bodies everywhere."

After the crash, Schwally reportedly said, "I haven’t broken any laws. I’m a marine."

Four people died in the crash, including Emilia Rennhack, an off-duty NYPD officer. Jiancai "Ken" Chen, Yan "Jenny" Xu and Meizi Zhang were also killed.

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Nine other people were injured.

Fatal crash details

Timeline:

According to prosecutors, Schwally told police he drank 18 beers the night before the crash, and didn't stop drinking until about 4 a.m. on June 28, 2025.

Schwally later left the Commack Motor Inn at around 11 a.m. to purchase bottles of Montebello Long Island Iced Tea at a liquor store near the Hawaii Nail & Spa, prosecutors said.

About five hours later, police said Schwally was seen driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot before he crashed into the salon.

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Police found an empty bottle of Montebello in Schwally's vehicle.