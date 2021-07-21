4-year-old boy drowns at Staten Island beach

article

A 4-year-old boy apparently drowned at a beach on Staten Island after going missing from a gathering on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police officers responded to a 911 call about a missing boy at Midland Beach just after 9:30 p.m., the NYPD said. The officers searched the immediate area and found him "unconscious and unresponsive" in the water about 15 feet from the shoreline, Sgt. Edward Riley, a police spokesman, said in a release.

Officers reportedly performed CPR on the boy until EMS responded and brought him to Staten Island University North Hospital, police said. But it was too late.

The NYPD identified the boy as Nissy Traore of Staten Island.

Traore had no obvious signs of trauma, police said. The medical examiner will look to determine the official cause of death, authorities said.

Advertisement