Washington state insurance commissioner compares pro-life Republicans to the Taliban

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 PM EDT, Warren County
29
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:23 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:20 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Nassau County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:58 AM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:07 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:24 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

Washington state insurance commissioner compares pro-life Republicans to the Taliban

By Brandi Kruse
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Washington
Q13 FOX

State insurance commissioner compares pro-life Republicans to the Taliban

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Insurance Commissioner compared pro-life Republicans to the Taliban after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas anti-abortion law to stand.

Commissioner Mike Kreidler released a statement Wednesday as Senate Bill 8 took effect in Texas. The law bans most abortions after six weeks – before many women know they are pregnant.

"Texas Republicans have become America’s own version of the Taliban," Kreidler wrote. "Once again, Republicans are showing how little they care for women’s rights and health."

Kreidler also suggested he would stand in the way if Republicans try to pass a similar law in Washington state, although the prospects of that are highly unlikely.

"I will do everything in my power to make sure this Taliban-like move by Texas never finds a place in the state of Washington," he wrote.

kreidler

Q13 News photo

Even Governor Jay Inslee noted that a law of that nature has no chance of passing here.

"We are fortunate that this has no impact on people seeking an abortion in Washington," Inslee wrote in a statement. "We deeply value maintaining strong access to reproductive health and abortion services. We have strengthened our laws around preserving access to reproductive services in recent years, and we will continue to protect people’s rights."

RELATED: Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban in 5-4 vote

Commissioner Kreidler’s office declined an interview request Thursday, saying his statement "speaks for itself."

Another email was sent to Q13 News from Steve Valandra, the Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs. He stated that "the commissioner has no need to elaborate on his statement."

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram