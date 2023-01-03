3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street

The NYPD was investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. None of the incidents are believed to be related.

The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd St. and 8th Ave., not far from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

A 41-year-old man was slashed in the face by three attackers. The NYPD was looking into the possibility that it was a robbery attempt.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The attackers got away and remain on the loose.

The second incident took place around 12:30 a.m. at W. 46th St. and 8th Ave.

Two men got into some sort of dispute with two other men that turned violent. One of the victims was slashed in the arm. The second victim was wounded in his abdomen.

EMS took both victims to Bellevue Hospital and they were expected to survive.

The attackers took off and have not been caught.

The final incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at the Port Authority Terminal Subway Station.

A man was exiting the station at W. 40th St. and 8th Ave. when a man slashed the victim across his face and then took off.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no arrest in the case and it was unclear if the attack was part of a robbery attempt.