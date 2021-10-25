CITY ON BRINK? Double stabbing inside Moynihan Train Hall

Two men were hospitalized and in police custody after they stabbed each other inside Moynihan Train Hall.

The men were believed to be homeless, said police.

The incident broke out Sunday at about 1:15 p.m. inside the new Amtrak facility and spilled onto the sidewalk on 8th Ave. in front of NY Pizza Suprema.

The two men stabbed each other with sharp objects left behind a trail of blood.

Their identities were not immediately released. Charges were pending.

Despite the shocking, dayside assault overall violent crime and shooting incidents were down from the height of the pandemic, announced city officials earlier this month.

Murder decreased by 8.6% (53 v. 58) while shooting incidents decreased by 30.7% (167 v. 241) in August 2021 versus August 2020. Overall crime in the city decreased by 5.4% (8,824 v. 9,330) in August.

"Like Gotham City. I watch Batman and everything. It feels just like it. Hopefully, things get better but I'm pretty used to it at this point," a man at the scene told FOX 5 News.