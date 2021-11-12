Squatters dismember, bury homeowner in backyard

article

Squatters reportedly dismembered and buried an elderly woman's remains in the backyard after finding her dead and moving into her home.

It happened in April in Las Vegas. 82-year-old Lucille Payne had been dead for an extended period when the squatters went into the home on Shore Breeze Drive.

Homicide investigators told KLAS that Payne lived alone when she died in 2018. They believe that Payne's body was discovered by squatters who took over her home earlier this year.

"After finding her, the decision was made between several people that they were going to dismember her body and bury her," Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told the TV station. "And then basically drain her finances and sell off her belongings, fraudulently."

The squatters reportedly even sold Payne's car.

The Clark County Coroner's Office initially said that Payne had died of blunt force trauma but the cause of death was changed to undetermined.

Police have made several arrests in connection with the case.