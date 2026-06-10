Spurs fan attacked and robbed in Hell's Kitchen; several suspects sought

The Brief A Spurs fan was attacked by a group in Hell's Kitchen early Tuesday morning while walking to his hotel. Police say the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the man before stealing his Spurs jersey and fleeing the scene. The NYPD has released surveillance footage and is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.



The NYPD is searching for a group of suspects caught on camera in the violent assault and robbery of a Spurs fan in Hell's Kitchen early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The attack occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, following a San Antonio Spurs victory.

A 39-year-old man was walking back to his hotel located on 47th Street when he was approached by a group of people.

Police say the encounter quickly turned violent as the suspects punched and kicked the victim before forcibly removing his Spurs jersey and fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama condemned the attack, calling it "unacceptable."

"We can't forget it's a game," he said. "We're just playing a game out there. I am all for passion, but [with] the respect of each other. It's unacceptable."

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns echoed the same sentiment, telling fans to "leave the physicality to everyone on the court."

What you can do:

Investigators have obtained surveillance video and images of the suspects from the area and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about this attack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.