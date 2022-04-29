Spring Valley High School knife fight leaves 3 injured

Three people were reportedly injured after a knife fight outside of Spring Valley High School in Rockland County on Friday afternoon.

The fight reportedly broke out in the school's parking lot at dismissal at 2:10 p.m.

According to the superintendent, three students were injured, two suffered lacerations from a knife, and a third was punched in the face.

School officials say the stabbing was a result of an argument between the students and that the fight was broken up by a school safety agent.

One student is now in police custody.

The student with the most serious injury was a 19-year-old who has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.