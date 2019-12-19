Spike Lee, John Turturro pay tribute to Danny Aiello at memorial service

Danny Aiello died on Dec. 12 after a sudden illness. The New York City native was 86.

Family, friends, celebrities, and some very die-hard fans paid their respects at a memorial service held at Riverside Memorial Chapel on Thursday.

The actor starred in a plethora of Hollywood movies and appeared in several Broadway shows. He starred alongside Cher in Moonstruck and was nominated for an Oscar for playing Sal Fragione in Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing.

Lee and actor John Turturro, who also starred in Do The Right Thing¸ led the service. After the service, Lee told FOX 5 NY that he loved Aiello "a whole lot." And Turturro concurred that he was a lovable guy.

"Full of life. Very funny," Turtrro said. "He had his insecurities like we all do but he was very honest about them."

Fans who followed the Oscar-nominated actor throughout his career braved the chill to pay their respects. Many said they felt like Aiello was part of their family.

The beloved movie star will live on both on-screen and in many hearts.

