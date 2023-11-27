An investigation is underway after two men and a woman were killed Monday at a home in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield around 9 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The victims' ages or names have not been released.

Police have not indicated whether a suspect is in custody. Authorities said that this was not a random attack and there was no immediate threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rutter of the South Plainfield Police Department 908-226-7663 and Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.