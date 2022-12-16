Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death

article

A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said.

The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine.

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) said Doan picked up Nguyen and threw her off the landing of a multi-story building. Doan then jumped from the same landing to his death.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

IPD has a record of contacting Doan multiple times in the past. The last call for service involving mental health concerns was in 2019.

He is a former UCI student and last attended the school in 2019. This case is being investigated as a murder-suicide and the motive remains under investigation.

There was no known motive for the murder-suicide.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.