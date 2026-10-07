Snow map reveals states expected to see the most snow this winter

The Brief A historically strong El Niño pattern will bring warmer-than-average temperatures, increased rain, and fewer prolonged Arctic blasts to the Northeast. Major I-95 cities are projected to see a fraction of last year's snowfall. Meteorologists warn that shifting storm tracks in late January or February could still trigger a singular, major snowstorm.



If you were hoping for endless snow days along the I-95 corridor this winter, you might want to keep your expectations, and your shovels, in check.

What we know:

According to AccuWeather’s 2026-2027 winter forecast, a potentially record-shattering El Niño is gearing up to dominate the season, drastically shifting storm tracks and temperatures across the United States.

For residents in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., the overarching theme is milder temperatures, fewer days with measurable snow, and an uptick in rain. But before you pack away your winter coats entirely, forecasters warn that the lingering threat of a late-season storm could still make this a winter to remember.

(AccuWeather)

Snowfall Predictions

By the numbers:

AccuWeather meteorologists predict that seasonal snowfall totals across major Northeast cities will be less than half of what was measured last winter. The entire New York-to-Washington corridor is currently placed in a below-average snow zone.

Philadelphia: After receiving a significant 30.1 inches last winter, Philly is forecast to see just 5 to 15 inches this season.

New York City: NYC is expected to pull in just 10 to 20 inches of snow, well below its historical average of nearly 30 inches.

Washington, D.C.: The nation's capital is expected to deal with a messy, unpredictable winter. A stronger southern jet stream will bring plenty of moisture to the Mid-Atlantic, but a lack of consistent cold air means D.C. will likely see an active mix of rain and ice rather than a consistently snowy urban winter.

(AccuWeather)

El Niño effect on the Northeast

Dig deeper:

El Niño develops when equatorial waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, triggering an atmospheric domino effect thousands of miles away. This year, water temperatures are on a trajectory to surpass the powerful historic El Niño events of 1982-1983 and 1997-1998.

During the winter months, this climate pattern amplifies the southern storm track, favoring heavy precipitation from California through the Gulf Coast. For the Northeast, however, it generally means warmer-than-average conditions and fewer prolonged blasts of Arctic air.

Since the primary storm track will be focused across the southern U.S. during the first half of winter, many areas in the East will likely see very little early-season snow.

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Late-winter wildcard

What's next:

While the seasonal forecast heavily favors below-average snow, the East Coast is never entirely off the hook. Below-average seasonal snowfall does not rule out a single, massive weather event.

AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok warns that occasional cold snaps and shifting storm tracks could still bring a major snowstorm to the region in late January and February.

"While we are forecasting below-average snow, it only takes one storm to flip the script, especially for the East Coast cities," Pastelok noted.