Man found dead outside of smoke shop in Jersey City

A man was shot and killed at a smoke shop in Jersey City on Sunday.

The Jersey City Police Department said they received a report of shots fired near Danforth Avenue around midnight.

When police arrived they found an unresponsive male victim inside Allstars Smoke Shop & Lounge on 152 Danforth Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of death is still under investigation.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

No arrests have been made at this time. Jersey City Police are looking for a suspect and a motive of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.