Small airplane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach

A single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on a beach in Suffolk County on Wednesday evening.

According to the FAA, the plane, a Cessna 152, was forced to make an emergency landing on Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai at around 7:30 p.m. after the pilot reported an engine failure.

In a video posted to social media, the plane can be seen landing on the beach and coming to an abrupt stop, nearly flipping over.

Two people were reportedly onboard the plane, Their medical conditions are currently unknown.

The FAA is investigating and will post a preliminary accident report tomorrow.