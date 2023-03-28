Sleeping 73-year-old woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say broke into a 73-year-old woman's home in the Bronx, robbing and sexually assaulting her.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.

Police say the victim was lying in bed inside her home near Williamsbridge Road and Lydig Avenue when the suspect entered the residence. The woman woke up to the suspect on top of her, demanding money.

Authorities say the suspect then touched the victim's breasts and proceeded to sexually assault her, before fleeing the location with her bank card and pin number, heading south on Yates Avenue.

The victim was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a man standing between 5'8" and 5'11" tall, weighing roughly 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue hat, black pants with a green stripe and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.