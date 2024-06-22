3 people slashed in face near Queens Plaza subway station

article

Multiple people were slashed in the face near Queens Plaza station Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said two people were slashed in the face outside the station and a third was slashed while inside the station around 8 a.m.

All three victims were slashed in the face but are expected to be OK.

A person of interest was taken to the hospital in custody.

Police said no one was stabbed in any of the incidents.

It is still unclear what led to the slashing spree.