NYC dermatologist debunks viral skin care tips

Everybody's got a skincare routine these days, but there are still questions around what actually works and what doesn't. Dr. Amy Lewis on East 75th St on the Upper East Side says good skin doesn't have to be complicated.

One of the most debated questions is: What order do you put on your skincare?

Dr. Lewis says, "the rule of thumb is thin to thick, you put the thinner one on first if it's a solution or a serum, then you put the moisturizer that's a little thicker, otherwise it's not going to penetrate."

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most commercialized treatments on the market right now. Almost every skincare brand has a product that contains hyaluronic acid.

So what is hyaluronic acid?

Dr. Lewis explained that, "it’s in a lot of moisturizers out there. It binds 1,000 times its weight in water, which means it’s great for moisture on the skin."

Hyaluronic acid has also been used to prevent aging, but does is it actually an anti-aging treatment?

Dr. Lewis said that technically it's not, but that instead, "it uses injectables under the skin to hold water," which adds plumpness. She also added that most times hyaluronic acid is paired with other chemicals that are anti-aging.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is another popular chemical that is in a lot of skincare today.

What is niacinamide?

Niacinamide is a vitamin B derivative, with anti-inflammatory properties and a little bit of anti-aging, but it gets down redness and information to create addition to a lot of products.

Therapeutic class Myorelaxant is used to treat wrinklees (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Non-invasive treatments

Many people are getting skin treatments done at an earlier age in order to prevent having skin issues later. Here are the top 3 non-invasive treatments that Dr. Lewis said people of all ages should try:

Soft wave is a non-invasive procedure that sends acoustic waves to start the biological healing process on a cellular level. It has no downtime as it is minimally invasive, which means you feel minimal discomfort. The best part is that it’s good for all skin types. It is also FDA approved for lifting the brow, jawline and the neck area.

TriLift is a facial stimulation treatment that provides dynamic muscle stimulation. It helps contract and add resilience into the muscle. Dr. Lewis compared this to laying in a hammock all day all the time. Eventually the hammock will start to fall apart. This treatment helps to tighten the muscles, making them more resilient.

Emsculpt is used to reduce fat and build muscle with result-driven body treatments to specific muscles in the body, such as the abdomen, the arms and legs. A half-hour session is like doing 20,000 sit-ups.

Drugstore products

When asked what products she thought was worth it, Dr. Lewis said she thinks La Roche-Posay is one of the very best.

"I can’t live without Aquaphor; love Aquaphor. I use it on my lips all the time. Dry lips, dry skin. If someone has a procedure, and you want to just moisturize all over if you want to have…you don’t have into worry about any kind of irritation or because it has antibacterial properties. It’s inexpensive, easy to find. Don’t travel without it, " Dr. Lewis explained.

Number two was Neutrogena hydro boost. Dr. Lewis said It’s a real good go-to and feels great on the skin.

Dos and don'ts

When it comes to your skin, Dr. Lewis said to always wear sunblock no matter what the weather. "I don’t care if it’s snowing, hailing sunny or raining, where some every single day, especially on your face," she said.

"When it comes to your skin, never pick your face. Do not pick your face. Okay, fingers off your face, especially if you have acne," Dr. Lewis explained.

Dr. Lewis also cautioned, "If you keep using over the counter stuff, and something is not getting better or if there’s a spot that’s scaly or irritated and not getting better with whatever you’re doing, go see a doctor… you don’t want to miss an early skin cancer."

There's a lot of information on the internet, but sometimes you just need a professional.